Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,429 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.