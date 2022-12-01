Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,001 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $338.66 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $341.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

