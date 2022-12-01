Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,469.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,245.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

