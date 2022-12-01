Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.33 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

