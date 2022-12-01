Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 301 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
