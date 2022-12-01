Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 84 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $186.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

