0xBitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $84,015.93 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $84,015.93 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.21 or 0.06353046 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00508120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.35 or 0.30906253 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.