1,096 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.93. 15,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,344. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

