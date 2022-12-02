151,980 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWV remained flat at $98.79 during midday trading on Friday. 189,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.