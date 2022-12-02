200,000 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $9,853,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EverQuote by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 204,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

