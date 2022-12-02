360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in November

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 55.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,664. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

