3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DDDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,724. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About 3DX Industries
