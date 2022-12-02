3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DDDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,724. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

