4,450 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 1.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $711.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

