4,760 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Mills by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

