4,781 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

