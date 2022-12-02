6,013 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

