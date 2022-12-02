6,173 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 785.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after acquiring an additional 863,525 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,317. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -421.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

