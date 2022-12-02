674,266 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 674,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 30,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,038. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

