6,879 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $330.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day moving average is $272.55.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

