Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

About Aareal Bank

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.