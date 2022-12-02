Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 65,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $825,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

