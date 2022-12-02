abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 461,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 320,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

