Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 55.5% in November

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,741. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

