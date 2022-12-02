Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $87.62 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.