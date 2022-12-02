Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

ACLLY opened at 16.00 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of 14.00 and a 12 month high of 24.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Accelleron Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a CHF 22 target price on the stock.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

