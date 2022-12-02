Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159,534 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Accenture worth $1,070,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $298.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

