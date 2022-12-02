Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Michael Hoge Sells 5,531 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $11,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,373 shares in the company, valued at $601,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Hoge sold 8,324 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $17,480.40.

Accuray Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 508,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Accuray by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accuray by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accuray by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 326,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

