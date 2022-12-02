Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.85. 8,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 4,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Acerinox from €10.50 ($10.82) to €10.20 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.50 ($15.98) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €12.20 ($12.58) to €11.00 ($11.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Acerinox Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

