Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in November

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 2,582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,805.5 days.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

ADEVF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

