Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Advantest Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ATEYY stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.83. 4,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.35. Advantest has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. Analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.