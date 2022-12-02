AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.18

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 31391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AECOM by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

