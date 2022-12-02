Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 36,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,152,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Agenus Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
