Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 36,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,152,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agenus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Agenus by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

