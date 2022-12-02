AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $5.01 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

