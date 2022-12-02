Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $269.86 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00509396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.77 or 0.30983872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

According to CryptoCompare, "AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced."

