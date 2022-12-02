Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Financial Analysis

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 3.28% 4.13% 3.11% Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alamos Gold pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gold Resource pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alamos Gold and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 173.67%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $823.60 million 4.73 -$66.70 million $0.08 124.02 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.19 $8.03 million $0.14 12.07

Gold Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alamos Gold. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Alamos Gold on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

