Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.37.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $275.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.94 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

