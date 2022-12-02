Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.18 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.93). Approximately 11,532,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,309% from the average daily volume of 213,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.94).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.57) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.66. The firm has a market cap of £479.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

