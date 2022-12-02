Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 24,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $317,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $313,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 850,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,791. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

