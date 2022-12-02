Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.01735211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032192 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039289 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.92 or 0.01804296 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

