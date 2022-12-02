Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

