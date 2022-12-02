Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. 397,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,834,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

