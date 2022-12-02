Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

