Amaze World Price Hits $1.09 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $59.36 million and $744,237.65 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

