AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of AmeraMex International stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
About AmeraMex International
