AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AmeraMex International stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.