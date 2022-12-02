American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

