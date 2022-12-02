Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ames National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ames National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Up 0.7 %

Ames National Announces Dividend

ATLO opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ames National has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

