Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
