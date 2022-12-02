Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 0.3 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

