Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,027. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.