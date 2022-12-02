Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $98.68

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.