Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $26.63

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.8 %
Dropbox stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.