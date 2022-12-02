Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $26.63

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 528,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,442. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

